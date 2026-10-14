Sri Lankan court orders to seek Interpol Red Notice against Basil Rajapaksa

A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday ordered authorities to take necessary steps to obtain an Interpol Red Notice against former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa in connection with the alleged misuse of funds belonging to the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

The Fort Magistrate's Court asked that warrants be issued for the arrest of 71-year-old Rajapaksa in English and Sinhala following submissions made in court over an alleged misappropriation of public funds in 2014.

The orders against Rajapaksa, the younger brother of former presidents Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were issued following submissions made by the CID regarding the ongoing investigation.

The case relates to allegations that Sri Lankan Rupee 7.8 million allocated to the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau in 2014 was misused to provide 12,000 T-shirts for the Uva Provincial Council election, instead of being spent on the Bureau's promotional activities.