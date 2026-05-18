Standard Chartered appoints Manus Costello as new Chief Financial Officer

By Harry Wilson

Standard Chartered Plc picked Manus Costello to be its new chief financial officer, ending a months-long search to replace Diego De Giorgi.

Costello, 50, will be based in London and takes on the role with immediate effect, according to a statement. He joined the bank in 2024 as its global head of investor relations. He previously oversaw research at Autonomous, the financial research provider he co-founded.

De Giorgi’s departure in February to join Apollo Global Management Inc was unexpected for investors and analysts, who viewed him as a key figure behind the bank’s cost-cutting effort. He had been considered a potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters. Deputy CFO Peter Burrill stepped in to take the job on an interim basis.