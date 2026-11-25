By Takako Taniguchi, Dong Cao and Manuel Baigorri

Starbucks Corp. has tapped advisers to prepare for a potential sale of its Japan business for several billion dollars, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US coffee chain is working with banks including Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley and has started sounding out interest from some strategic and financial investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A formal process might start as soon as this year, they said.

Starbucks has about 2,000 coffeehouses in Japan, making it one of the company’s biggest markets. Deliberations about the business are ongoing and might not result in a sale, the people said.