Starlink restrictions in Ukraine disrupt military operations: What we know

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX introduced a speed restriction of 100 miles per hour (160 km/h) on some Starlink satellite internet services in Ukraine on Tuesday night. Weapons travelling faster than this limit lost connectivity to the network, although the service was partially restored by Wednesday evening. Starlink terminals are crucial to Ukraine's longer-range drone strikes in Russian-occupied parts of the south and east, reported Reuters.

The Ukrainian military was not given advance notice of the restrictions, according to presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov. "Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions," he wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also accused Musk of restricting Ukraine's access to Starlink. In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy said the disruption had affected military operations and Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian strikes. What has Musk said about the restrictions? Musk has said the US government and military control the speeds of Starshield, SpaceX's military-focused satellite communications service. ALSO READ: Explained: Why Starlink's India launch plans have raised security concerns "Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately [President of the United States]," he wrote on X. He also described Starlink as a "commercial service" owned and controlled by SpaceX, adding that its use was restricted to civilian or defensive activities and could not be used for offensive military action, which he said would be inappropriate for a commercial company.

Why is Starlink critical to Ukraine? Starlink has become a key part of Ukraine's military communications since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Its satellite internet service enables military units to communicate and supports reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, interceptor drones and other battlefield operations. The service also allows Ukrainian drones to maintain stronger connections with their operators over long distances than conventional radio networks. The speed restriction therefore had implications beyond internet access, disrupting some military missions involving drones connected to Starlink. The restrictions came as Russia launched attacks that killed several people in Kyiv and struck communications and energy facilities used by Ukraine's military. The reason for the restrictions was not immediately clear. However, the move came amid pressure from Washington on Kyiv to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Ukraine has faced other challenges to its Starlink connectivity. Earlier reports that Russia had used GPS jamming to disrupt the service highlight the vulnerability of satellite-based communications. Starlink's woes in India Recently, Elon Musk accused Indian business interests of trying to block Starlink's entry into India to protect their monopolies, targeting domestic telecom operators such as Reliance Jio. The government has rejected the allegations as "baseless and misconceived", maintaining that India's satellite communications framework is fair and non-discriminatory. Starlink is awaiting security clearances and spectrum assignment amid concerns over the risks of placing a foreign-controlled network. These concerns are examined in a report titled Starlink and Risks for India, published by the Takshashila Institution. The report identifies several potential risks associated with relying on a foreign satellite operator, particularly the government's ability to control connectivity during a national security crisis. A foreign operator could continue providing services when authorities want them suspended or switch them off when connectivity is needed.