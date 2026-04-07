Stay indoors, avoid military sites for 48 hours: India to citizens in Iran

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals still in that country to remain indoors for the next 48 hours, avoid military and electrical installations, and stay in close contact with embassy officials amid the evolving security situation.

In a post on X, the embassy shared the advisory, saying: “In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electrical and military installations and the upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy.”

“Those in embassy-hired hotels should stay indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams. All are requested to monitor official updates closely. The embassy’s emergency numbers below remain operational,” it added. The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers in its advisory for individuals seeking assistance. Separately, the United States also issued a shelter-in-place directive for all American citizens in Bahrain, according to the State Department. The developments follow a fresh warning from US President Donald Trump earlier Tuesday. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he wrote in a social media post, adding that he hoped “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen” to prevent further escalation.

He also spoke of what he described as a “complete and total regime change,” saying “different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail,” and called the moment “one of the most important” in world history. Trump has set a deadline of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (IST 5:30 a.m., Wednesday) for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The warning comes amid intensifying military action, with the US carrying out strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island earlier in the day, a strategically significant hub through which a large share of the country’s energy exports is routed. Trump has repeatedly warned of targeting Iran’s infrastructure if no deal is reached. Tehran, however, has rejected a proposed 45-day ceasefire as “not good enough” and instead outlined a 10-point framework calling for a permanent end to the conflict, removal of sanctions, and arrangements to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.