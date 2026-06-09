Stellantis recalls over 1 mn US vehicles over power steering defect: NHTSA

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles in the US due to a defect in the power steering system that could ‌increase the risk ​of fire, the US ​National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said ​on Tuesday.

The electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and potentially cause a vehicle fire, even when ​the vehicle is parked with the ‌ignition switched off, the regulator said. The ​recall covers certain 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator vehicles, it added.

As part of ‌the remedy, dealers ​will inspect ‌and replace affected components as necessary, free ‌of charge.

Separately, Stellantis is recalling another ​17,277 US vehicles over a battery pack defect that could lead ​to fire, including when the vehicle is turned off, NHTSA ‌said.