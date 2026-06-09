Stellantis recalls over 1 mn US vehicles over power steering defect: NHTSA

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles in the US due to a defect in the power steering system that could increase the risk of fire, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
The electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and potentially cause a vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked with the ignition switched off, the regulator said. The recall covers certain 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator vehicles, it added.
As part of the remedy, dealers will inspect and replace affected components as necessary, free of charge.
Separately, Stellantis is recalling another 17,277 US vehicles over a battery pack defect that could lead to fire, including when the vehicle is turned off, NHTSA said.
Last month, the automaker recalled over 419,000 vehicles due to an issue with the improper deployment of side airbags.