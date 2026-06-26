Strait of Hormuz reopens, but Iran wants to control shipping routes

The Strait of Hormuz is open again, but the crisis surrounding one of the world's most important shipping lanes is far from over. Commercial vessels have resumed transiting the strategic waterway after the United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at easing tensions and restoring maritime traffic. However, Tehran has made it clear that the return of shipping does not mean unrestricted passage.

Iran has objected to vessels using routes that it says were established without its approval or coordination with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As a result, the focus has now shifted to who gets to set the rules for commercial traffic through the strait.

What has happened now? To facilitate the safe movement of stranded vessels and their crews, the United Nations' International Maritime Organization (IMO), with support from Oman, proposed temporary evacuation corridors to help ships and thousands of sailors leave the Gulf. According to a report by The Guardian, one proposed route would pass through Iranian waters, while another would follow waters closer to Oman. However, Iran rejected these arrangements, arguing that they had been designed without Tehran's approval. The IRGC warned that vessels using routes not authorised by Iran could not expect protection, while insisting that any transit through Hormuz must be coordinated with Iranian authorities.

The situation became even more uncertain after a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel was hit near the Gulf of Oman, reported Reuters. Following the incident, the IMO temporarily paused evacuation operations, highlighting that the ceasefire has not yet translated into safe and predictable passage for commercial shipping. ALSO READ: Iran to accept oil payments in any currency: What it could mean for India As a result, shipping companies, insurers, and maritime agencies continue to proceed cautiously despite the formal easing of military tensions. Why is Iran peeved now? From Tehran's perspective, international or UN-backed shipping corridors that operate without Iranian approval undermine its authority over waters that it considers central to its national security. Iran believes that any movement through the strait should happen only through routes it approves or supervises.

The IRGC has also insisted that it must play a key role in monitoring or authorising vessel movement. By doing so, Iran aims to reinforce its control over one of the most strategically important waterways. ALSO READ: UN agency pauses evacuation of ships through Hormuz after attack on vessel "Consequences arising from passage through unauthorized routes shall be the responsibility of the owner, operator, and vessel commander," the Iranian authority told Reuters. What is the status of the peace deal? The current US-Iran understanding remains in place, but it is widely viewed as a temporary framework rather than a comprehensive peace agreement. Its immediate objective was to halt fighting and restore commercial movement through the Strait of Hormuz. However, several major disputes remain unresolved, including: