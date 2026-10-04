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Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met, says Iran

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets seven conditions agreed under a June interim pact

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis
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1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST
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The Strait of Hormuz ​will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the US are ‌met, Nournews ​reported Iran's parliament ​speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as ​saying on Sunday, a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal.
 
"The Americans, ​who say something different ‌in the media, have recently put ​forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period ‌of dragging ​out the ‌process and dictating one-sided demands ‌is over," Qalibaf was quoted ​as saying.
 
"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ​completely clear and firm, and the Strait of ‌Hormuz will not be opened until ‌our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met." 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

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First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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