Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met, says Iran
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets seven conditions agreed under a June interim pact
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets seven conditions agreed under a June interim pact
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First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST