Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met, says Iran

The Strait of Hormuz ​will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the US are ‌met, Nournews ​reported Iran's parliament ​speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as ​saying on Sunday, a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal.

"The Americans, ​who say something different ‌in the media, have recently put ​forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period ‌of dragging ​out the ‌process and dictating one-sided demands ‌is over," Qalibaf was quoted ​as saying.

"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ​completely clear and firm, and the Strait of ‌Hormuz will not be opened until ‌our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met."