Strikes against Iran just a 'love tap': Trump says ceasefire going on

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) described the recent US action against Iranian targets as a "love tap" while insisting that a ceasefire remains in effect despite the recent military exchanges between the two sides in the region.

Trump made the remarks in a phone conversation with Senior Political Correspondent for ABC News, Rachel Scott, during which he characterised the strikes as limited in scope.

"President Trump tells me in a phone call the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a 'love tap.' 'It's just a love tap'," Scott wrote in a post on X.

When asked by Scott whether the reported escalation meant the ceasefire had collapsed, Trump responded, "No, no, the ceasefire is going. It's in effect."

The comments come amid heightened regional tensions following exchanges of fire involving US naval assets and Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route. Earlier, Trump confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, asserting that three American destroyers successfully passed through the strategic waterway despite coming under attack. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said three US Navy destroyers "transited very successfully" out of the Strait of Hormuz, noting they were fired upon by Iranian forces during the passage.

The US President further claimed that Iranian naval boats were "completely destroyed," adding that missiles and drones targeting the vessels were intercepted. Meanwhile, following reports of multiple explosions near the Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Thursday (local time), Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a senior US official, stated that the US military conducted strikes on these strategically vital maritime corridors of the Islamic Republic. Multiple explosions were reported near these sites in southern Iran, according to several reports from Iranian state media. In a series of posts on X, the Fox News correspondent stated that the senior US official confirmed the strikes but stressed that the operation does not signal a return to full-scale conflict in West Asia or the end of the existing ceasefire arrangement.