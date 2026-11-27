Former US diplomat Strobe Talbott, who along with the then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh, played a key role in bridging the chasm between the US and India after the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, breathed his last.

Talbott, the former US Deputy Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton, passed away at his home in East Hampton, New York on Thursday after a long illness, his son Devin Talbott said. He was 80.

Caught off guard by India's five nuclear tests on May 11 and May 13, 1998, the US imposed sanctions on New Delhi and it was the Talbott-Singh duo who held a series of meetings over the next two years to put the bilateral relationship between the estranged democracies back on track.

Their 14 meetings in seven countries across three continents laid the groundwork for President Clinton's visit to India in 2000. This was the first visit by a US president to India in 22 years which helped end fifty years of estrangement between the world's two largest democracies. The Talbott-Singh talks also laid the foundation for a civil nuclear agreement between India and the US, thus ending New Delhi's long nuclear winter. During his discussions with Singh, Talbott underscored five "benchmarks" on India sign the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), halt production of fissile material, show restraint in deploying missiles and warheads, tighten export controls, and resume dialogue with Pakistan.

Talbott wanted a time-frame set for producing substantial results from the dialogue, but Singh managed to turn these ideas away without antagonising his American interlocutor. "By weathering the storm of US disapproval - by outlasting and outtalking the Americans in the marathon of diplomacy spurred by the test, in short, by not compromising - the Indians would prove their resolve and their resilience, thereby giving a boost to their national self-esteem and self-confidence," Talbott wrote in his book Engaging India: Diplomacy, Democracy and the Bomb'. "As one of the architects of the Indian strategy, Jaswant Singh came closer to achieving his objective in the dialogue than I did to achieving mine," the American journalist-turned-diplomat said about his two-and-a-half years long discussions with Singh.