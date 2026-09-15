Sweden's centre-left takes narrow lead as far-right influence declines

Sweden’s centre-left opposition looked most likely to take power on Monday after a tight election that reduced the far-right’s influence but is unlikely to spell a return to open immigration policies.

Bucking a Europe-wide trend of shifts to the right, preliminary results from Sweden’s election projected a narrow three-seat lead for the centre-left opposition over the right-wing ruling bloc of Prime Minister (PM) Ulf Kristersson.

That was driven mainly by losses for the far-right Sweden Democrats party, which had helped steer the once-liberal nation towards some of Europe’s strictest migration rules.

While a centre-left government may take a softer line, it is unlikely to return to the generous, open-door policies of past decades, analysts say, because of voters’ unease over the levels of immigration and crime.