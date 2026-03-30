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Tabriz Petrochemical facility struck in northern Iran as war escalates

Iranian media reported early Monday that one of the facilities of Tabriz Petrochemical was struck in a northern province of the country

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The company takes oil or natural gas and processes them into chemical products (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:52 AM IST
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A petrochemical facility was struck in Iran's northern region early morning.

Iranian media reported early Monday that one of the facilities of Tabriz Petrochemical was struck in a northern province of the country.

They said no hazardous materials had been released.

The company takes oil or natural gas and processes them into chemical products used to make everyday materials like plastics and chemicals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsPetrochemicals industryPetrochemical

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

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