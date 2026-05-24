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Taiwan, Chinese coast guards in maritime standoff at South China Sea

Taiwan and Chinese coast guards exchanged warnings near the Pratas Islands amid rising tensions in the South China Sea

China Taiwan
China has pressured Taiwan by increasing its military presence around the island, and Taipei is on ​high alert for further Chinese actions after President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan with US ⁠President Donald Trump in Beijing this month
Reuters Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 10:30 PM IST
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A Chinese coast guard ship left waters near Taiwan’s strategically ‌located Pratas Islands at the top of the South China Sea on Sunday following a tense standoff and verbal sparring between the coast guards, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said. 
China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. China has pressured Taiwan by increasing its military presence around the island, and Taipei is on ​high alert for further Chinese actions after President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan with US ??President Donald Trump in Beijing this month. Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, the Taiwan-controlled Pratas are seen ​by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance — more than 400 km — ​from Taiwan island. 
Taiwan’s Coast Guard said on Saturday it had spotted a Chinese Coast Guard ship heading to the Pratas and immediately sent its own ship which broadcast warnings and the two sides “engaged in an intense verbal confrontation over sovereignty via radio.”
The ​Chinese ship broadcast that it was on a routine mission and that China had sovereignty and jurisdiction over ​the Pratas, the Taiwan Coast Guard said. 
“Please do not destroy peace. You should return and strive for democracy. That is the correct ??way to serve your country,” the Taiwan ship broadcast back, according to video provided by its coast guard. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment.
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Topics :TaiwanChinaSouth China Sea

First Published: May 24 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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