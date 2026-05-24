Taiwan, Chinese coast guards in maritime standoff at South China Sea

A Chinese coast guard ship left waters near Taiwan’s strategically ‌located Pratas Islands at the top of the South China Sea on Sunday following a tense standoff and verbal sparring between the coast guards, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. China has pressured Taiwan by increasing its military presence around the island, and Taipei is on ​high alert for further Chinese actions after President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan with US ??President Donald Trump in Beijing this month. Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, the Taiwan-controlled Pratas are seen ​by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance — more than 400 km — ​from Taiwan island.