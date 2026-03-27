'Talks going well': Trump extends pause on Iran energy strikes till April 6

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced a further extension of the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure. The pause will continue for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the announcement was made at the "request" of the Iranian government. He added that negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 PM, Eastern Time,” Trump wrote. “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

The announcement comes as Trump continues to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route for oil shipments. This latest postponement follows his initial threats against Iran’s energy system. On March 22, Trump had warned of strikes on Iran’s power grid if the waterway was not opened within 48 hours. He had vowed to “hit and obliterate” key energy plants unless the Strait was fully accessible. However, a day later, Trump instructed the US Department of War to delay military action against Iranian energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Trump said that the US and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations", aiming to resolve regional hostilities. He said the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive". Trump proposes ceasefire plan Earlier this week, in a bid to ease tensions, Trump proposed a 15-point peace plan, focusing on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and curbs on uranium enrichment. The plan also addressed maritime access, particularly reopening the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran presented its own terms under which it would consider ending hostilities.