Targeting H-1B holders poses severe economic risks to US, warns Indiaspora

Warning against rising anti-Indian rhetoric during the election season and proposed immigration curbs, non-profit organisation Indiaspora has cautioned that targeting H-1B visa holders could pose serious economic risks to the United States.

In a statement issued on October 30, the non-partisan group expressed concern over political efforts to demonise Indian-origin professionals, who play a key role in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and education.

"H-1B workers from India have helped make America the world's innovation leader, generating billions for the American economy. Driving them away could have very serious consequences for communities nationwide, from major cities to small towns," said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora.