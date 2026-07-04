Taylor Swift weds Travis Kelce in ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler

By Kelcee Griffis, Samuel A. Church and Myles Miller

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs football player, both 36, tied the knot in a ceremony on Friday and celebrated their nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine said in an email. The couple eschewed traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Austin Swift and Jason Kelce stood in as man of honor and best man to their respective siblings.

The bridal pair’s outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture while their shoes were custom-made Christian Louboutin, according to Paine, adding Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

The union of the pop superstar and a three-time Super Bowl champion is the stateside equivalent of a royal wedding, with Swift’s millions of ardent fans — known as Swifties — speculating for months about when and where the nuptials would occur. The event shut down streets around Madison Square Garden on Friday, and a digital screen outside the arena read “JUST&T MARRIED” after they tied the knot. Some 140 police officers had been scheduled to be deployed. Swift’s Instagram post last year announcing her engagement to Kelce — a proposal he made in the flower-filled backyard of his Kansas home — racked up 7 million likes in an hour, and a total of 37 million.

Swift and Kelce’s big day is expected to create huge ripples in the wedding-planning industry as brides scrutinise every detail and seek to recreate some of the looks. The $320 Ralph Lauren dress Swift wore in the engagement photos sold out within minutes. Her engagement ring designer, Kindred Lubeck, went from a small bespoke jewelry maker to a well-known name overnight. Her design has sparked many replicas for sale online. Luxury wedding planner Irene Katzias said whoever is behind Swift and Kelce’s wedding has “the honor of a lifetime.” The wedding ceremony looks were designed by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, and it was his “first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity,” according to Swift’s publicist.

“They probably feel so much pressure, and they probably feel like all eyes are on them,” Katzias, a longtime Swiftie herself, said in an interview. “Inadvertently, they are also creating history and creating a trend – and they know it, too.” The wedding on the Fourth of July weekend — a holiday Swift has previously spent hosting parties with famous friends — was heavily anticipated and shrouded in mystery. She released few details even to attendees, and fans and industry watchers raced to decode her plans. Photos of red carpet being installed at Madison Square Garden, where Swift pulled event and security permits for the weekend, went viral on social media.

Between the engagement and wedding, Swift has been busy, topping the charts with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and driving fans to watch a visual version of it in AMC Theaters. She also released a six-part Disney+ docuseries on her Eras Tour, the stadium show that made her a billionaire, and penned a hit single that debuted in Disney’s blockbuster film Toy Story 5. Guests at the wedding include singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke, and model Karlie Kloss, the Associated Press reported. Football players in attendance include Kelce’s Chiefs teammate Kareem Hunt, Seattle Seahawks’ Cooper Kupp and New York Giants’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, the report said.