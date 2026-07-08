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'Terrible partner': Trump orders halt to US trade with Spain at Nato summit

Trump, speaking alongside Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte ‌at the start of the summit ​in Ankara, said he ​wanted no business with Spain

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US President Donald Trump directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt trade, citing Madrid's stance on defence spending and the Iran conflict (Photo:PTI)
Reuters Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 2:36 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at ​a Nato summit he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off all trade with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in the alliance. 
 
Trump, speaking alongside Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte ‌at the start of the summit ​in Ankara, said he ​wanted no business with Spain. 
 
Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with ​Spain, which has not agreed to Nato's new defence spending target of 5% of GDP and whose Socialist leadership refused to let the US use its airspace or bases ​on its territory for the Iran war. 
 
"Spain doesn't agree ‌to anything, and you shouldn't carry them," Trump told Rutte. 
 
"I ​don't want to do any trade with them, alright?" he said, turning to Bessent, who replied: "Yes, sir." 
 
"Take it immediately, Don't even ‌talk to them. They're ​hopeless. They're bad people," he ‌added. "They make so much money with us, and we're ‌going to see that they make a lot less. I ​want no business with them." 
 
The United States has two important military bases in Spain: Naval Station ​Rota and Moron Air Base. 
 
An internal Pentagon email outlined options for the United States to punish ‌Nato allies it believes failed to support US operations in ‌the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance, a US official told Reuters in April.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationSpain

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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