'Terrible partner': Trump orders halt to US trade with Spain at Nato summit

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at ​a Nato summit he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off all trade with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in the alliance.

Trump, speaking alongside Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte ‌at the start of the summit ​in Ankara, said he ​wanted no business with Spain.

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with ​Spain, which has not agreed to Nato's new defence spending target of 5% of GDP and whose Socialist leadership refused to let the US use its airspace or bases ​on its territory for the Iran war.