Tesla's profit dips as spending for AI goals surged to $5.8 bn in Q2CY27

Tesla’s profit tumbled despite a strong quarter for its automotive business, pressuring Elon Musk’s plan to refocus the electric vehicle maker on artificial intelligence (AI) and robots.
Spending on the ambitious initiatives surged to $5.8 billion in the second quarter, resulting in Tesla’s first cash burn in two years. The company still expects capital expenditures in excess of $25 billion this year, and executives are now predicting even larger outlays going forward. “This is a massive capex year,” Musk said late Wednesday on a conference call to discuss quarterly results. “We should be spending on capex as fast as we can — spend as fast as we can without it being too wasteful.”
The planned investments will support a significant expansion of factory operations, including production of Optimus humanoid robots, AI initiatives, the autonomous Cybercab and expansion of its robotaxi fleet. Tesla has deemphasised its traditional auto business, even as sales have shown signs of recovery from a two-year decline.
Despite the higher spending — and grandiose comments from the chief executive officer about more to come — Tesla’s second-quarter total was short of the pace it would need to hit this year’s capex target.
The quarter was a disjointed one for the EV maker. Adjusted earnings fell to 33 cents a share in the period, well short of the 51-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It also reported negative free cash flow of $1.09 billion.
Revenue, meanwhile, was $28.2 billion, beating market estimates. The results came several weeks after Tesla reported selling more than 480,000 vehicles in the quarter, well above expectations. Profit was pressured by lower average vehicle selling prices. Operating costs surged 47 per cent to $4.35 billion.
Musk bats for peer review of AI models
Elon Musk urged leading AI firms to conduct peer reviews of the most advanced models before releasing them, The Economist reported on Thursday, as concerns grow over the rapid pace of the technology's development and potential safety risks.
The interview was recorded on Monday before OpenAI revealed that one of its frontier AI models went rouge during testing. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said leading AI companies should hold regular meetings to discuss safety and security issues and give competitors time to assess major new models before deployment. “The most immediate thing that we could do is to have the leading AI companies ... have some sort of call once every few weeks and just discuss any safety and security issues,” Musk said. Reuters