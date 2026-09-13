Tesla to unveil long-delayed next-gen Roadster on October 1: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the electric-vehicle maker would unveil its long-delayed Roadster on October 1, nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original ‌sports car.

Tesla's ​account on social media platform X - also owned by Musk - ​posted "Go for launch" alongside a graphic displaying the date. Musk later replied to the post, saying, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01"

The Information reported in August that Tesla planned to unveil a ​redesigned Roadster as early as that month.

The unveiling event ‌could include a demonstration of a limited-edition version equipped with ​cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, the report said.