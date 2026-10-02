Thai Airways board fires CEO Chai Eamsiri after Bangkok flood disruption

By Satid Sutipanya and Patpicha Tanakasempipat

Thai Airways International Pcl terminated Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri effective immediately, days after severe flooding caused widespread disruption to the flag carrier’s Bangkok operations.

Chai, who was fighting back tears, confirmed his termination Friday following a special board meeting. He said he wasn’t given a reason for the decision but believed the board wanted to review shortcomings in his handling of the flood-related disruption.

“I’ve been asked to be relieved of my duties as CEO,” he told reporters on Friday in Bangkok.

Asked whether he considered the decision unfair, Chai said the airline’s reputation and customers’ operations had been damaged by the disruption and that the steps he took to address the crisis were within the scope of his responsibilities.