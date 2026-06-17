The cloud has sound: The unrelenting and unseen cost of AI boom

The heartbeat of the artificial intelligence (AI) economy sounds like a low-frequency thrum of a neighbor’s central air-conditioning unit, an airplane flying overhead at high altitude or a truck engine idling down the road.But it feels like the vibrating, rhythmic pulse of a subwoofer from a party that will never end. Yes, the cloud has a sound, and some who live closest to data centers that emit the noise have reached their wit’s end trying to block it out.Residents in three small cities last month filed lawsuits against data centers specifically about noise.The United States (US) has more than 3,000 operational data centers, with more than 1,500 in development, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. They have been the backbone of the information economy for decades, operating largely in the background of daily life.The boxy industrial facilities house thousands of servers and chips to process billions of operations daily and store vast amounts of data. The memory chips generate heat and they need giant industrial fans to keep them from melting.The demands of AI, which require far greater amounts of computing power and cooling infrastructure, have led to a burst of data center construction.Today, nearly 40 per cent of homes are within five miles of at least one operational data center, Pew found, and more of them are creeping closer.“The acoustic footprint is just orders of magnitude different,” said Les Blomberg, executive director of the nonprofit Noise Pollution Clearinghouse. Some of the noise consists of infrasound, ultralow frequency sound waves that fall below the threshold of human hearing.Instead of audibly hearing these extre-mely low frequencies, people physically feel them as pressure fluctuations, much like the deep vibration of a bass drum sha-king your core at a concert, said Scott Hamilton, a member of the Acoustical Society of America and a consultant on data center projects. Noise pollution is regulated at the local level through a thick-et of zoning ordinances, which were originally written to address loud block parties, barking dogs or construction noise, not the round-the-clock industrial hum of a data center. There’s no relief at the federal level as the Reagan administration defunded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Noise Abatement and Control in the early 1980s.While regulations exist, “there’s nobody at home at the EPA to actually enforce them,” said Richard Neitzel, a professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan.“They held that office up as an example of regulatory overreach, like how dare the government tell me how loud my lawn mower can be,” he said.The three lawsuits argue that while the data centers often meet basic zoning cod-es, the constant humming and vibrations cause significant depreciation of property values and loss of quiet enjoyment for nearby homeowners. The plaintiffs want compensation for damages and to force companies to improve sound safeguards. In Vineland, NJ, a group of homeowners filed suit in federal court driven, in part, by the fear of more noise to come.“There is a constant noise of machinery running that is most noticeable at night when trying to sleep,” Stefanie Bartiromo, a nearby resident, said of the three server rooms already operating, according to the suit. “It sounds like a helicopter that never moves and at times like a heavy duty truck running constantly.”The suit was filed against DataOne USA, which is adding to its Vineland campus. Upon completion, DataOne will have a 2.6 million-square-foot complex requiring 300 megawatts (Mw) of power, enough to power a medium-size city.DataOne said that it already had taken measures to reduce noise and that it would continue to do so as the addition is completed. “We remain committed to constructive dialogue, and being a valuable and responsible member of the community for the long term,” a spokesman said in a statement. Residents in Dowagiac had complained about a 30-Mw data center in a building that had mostly been used to store boats and RVs.To combat noise, the industry is moving toward liquid cooling. This can reduce the noise of a data center by more than 50 per cent, but it is much more expensive to install. The chief executive of Hyperscale Data, Alliance’s parent company, said that its operations were within the city’s permissible decibel limits, and that it would be using systems that minimise energy usage.The executive, William B Horne, said he would attend a City Council meeting to meet with residents and emphasised that he was committed to being a trusted partner. “We would offer to purchase those properties at market value and provide a subsidy to help cover the cost of moving,” he said of residents who live adjacent to the data center. The crux of the problem, Neitzel said, is that with many traditional community noise sources — like airports and freeways — the noise levels tend to die out or decrease at night.What is a good neighbor? Hamilton said that’s a critical question that he addr-esses in his work. “There is no world where any operation doesn’t create any sound,” he said. “We experience sounds all day, every day, but there’s reasonable, there’s acceptable and then there’s unacceptable.”