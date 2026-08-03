The Himalayan crisis that mountaineer Nirmal Purja captured on camera

Long-term data between 1950 and 2025 across 490 Himalayan peaks ranging from 5,000 to 8,850 metres shows that a total of 105,886 climbers have attempted expeditions, resulting in 10,978 successful summits and 1,093 fatalities — a historical death rate of about 1 per cent. This traffic has exploded over the decades, with the number of climbers skyrocketing from 647 between 1950-1954 to 18,523 in the 2020-2025 period.

The number of fatalities has, meanwhile, decreased: From a peak of 3.42 per cent between 1970-1974 (up from 1.39 per cent in the early 1950s) to a record low of 0.32 per cent in the 2020-2025 period. Around 36 per cent of the deaths occurred on Mount Everest. Between 1950 and 2025, about 35 per cent of the deaths occurred during the hazardous route preparation phase, while 25 per cent were during descent.