The road to Türkiye: How emissions will dominate the Antalya climate summit

Speaking at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recently said, “Countries that are finally industrialising are being asked to move rapidly towards renewable power and often made to bear the brunt of criticism when they cannot move fast enough. In comparison, the nations urging that transition spent two centuries building their own strength on coal and oil.” Courts must be willing to search for solutions that protect the environment without losing sight of the legitimate needs of development, he added.