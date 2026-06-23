The UK is still counting the cost of Brexit, 10 years after the vote

By Eshe Nelson

Just before Britain's fateful referendum on its membership of the European Union (EU) 10 years ago, the government of the day gave a stark warning. A vote to leave the bloc would lead to “an immediate and profound shock” to the economy. By a slim margin, the public voted to leave anyway. The economic warnings were wrong, but only in their timing.

Brexit has damaged the British economy and the costs have steadily accumulated. More visibly, Brexit has unleashed a torrent of political instability. The country will soon get its seventh prime minister (PM) since the June 23, 2016, vote.

It is hard to be precise about the cost of Brexit, given the other hits to the British economy since the referendum, including the Covid-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump's tariffs, and the wars in Ukraine and Iran. In 2016, Britain's government assumed that a vote to leave would mean an immediate rupture of the country's trade ties with the 27 other members of the EU. Britain did not officially leave the bloc until the end of January 2020, and even then there was an 11-month transition period. That obscured the economic effects because trading rules did not fundamentally change until 2021.

The Covid pandemic, an energy crisis and other events have made it difficult for economists to untangle Brexit's effect on the economy. But many have tried. One widely referenced study, led by Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford professor, estimated that Brexit has reduced Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 8 per cent, “with the impact accumulating gradually over time”. While other economists quibble with that study's methodology, they broadly agree that Britain's economy is 4-6 per cent smaller than it would have been if it had stayed in the EU. That means lower tax revenues to fund spending and a slower improvement in living standards.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's independent fiscal watchdog, believes that Brexit will reduce the country's long-run productivity, which has lagged that of other major economies since the global financial crisis, by 4 per cent. A 2021 trade agreement kept tariffs mostly at zero, but it raised other barriers to trade by introducing extra paperwork, border checks and new regulations. Brexit reduced Britain's exports of goods and services to the EU by about 12 per cent and imports from the bloc by about 16 per cent, according to the Centre for European Reform (CER), a research group. British agriculture and food exports have been hit hard, falling by nearly 30 per cent, the CER found.

Britain's trade in services has performed better. But most economists attribute this to the pandemic, when demand for services, especially those delivered online, spiked. Britain's well-established service providers, including consultancies and legal firms, stood to benefit. Brexit has freed Britain to sign its own trade deals, replacing agreements set by the EU. But while Britain has since signed 39 trade deals covering 72 countries, that has not made up for lost trade with the EU. Despite the extra costs and hurdles introduced by Brexit, Europe is still Britain's largest trading partner by far, accounting for more than 40 per cent of its trade, only marginally lower than before the referendum.

One of the first and largest economic effects of the Brexit vote was a freeze in business investment as companies retrenched during the uncertainty of protracted trade negotiations and political instability. Eventually, business investment grew again, but less vigorously than it might otherwise have, economists say. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research, an independent think tank, said recently that Brexit-induced uncertainty has reduced long-run business investment by around 4 per cent. Has anyone benefited? “The professions and sectors that benefit are the consultants, lawyers and probably customs agents,” said Anton Spisak, a senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform.

One of the biggest effects has been on migration. Rather than lowering immigration, as many of Brexit's supporters suggested, there has been a large influx of people from non-EU countries. They face different visa requirements and bring different skills, reshaping the labour market. Many industries, such as hospitality, food processing, and health and social care, have been struggling with extra costs and disruptions after losing their traditional worker base. “We're only really in the early stages of knowing how that really profound shift in UK immigration patterns post-Brexit will play out,” said Sarah Hall, an economic geographer at the University of Cambridge and deputy director of UK in a Changing Europe, a think tank.