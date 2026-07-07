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There will either be a deal with Iran or US will 'finish the job': Trump

Secretary of Iran's Supreme ‌National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr called Trump's threat 'delusional'

Donald Trump,Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 8:14 AM IST
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President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projects defiance following the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah ‌Ali Khamenei.
 
Indirect US-Iran talks ended ​last week without any public sign ​of headway toward a lasting peace, despite a 60-day ceasefire intended ​to create space for diplomacy following the US and Israeli strikes that triggered the conflict. 
 
"We're either going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job. OK. And it won't ​be tough to finish the job. I'd rather make a deal, because ‌I don't want to affect 91 million people," Trump told reporters ​in the Oval Office.
 
"We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply.... They don't have any money ‌now. We haven't given them ​any money." 
 
Secretary of Iran's Supreme ‌National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr called Trump's threat "delusional." 
 
"Iranians are unfamiliar ‌with the language of threats. So speak to the Iranian people with ​respect, otherwise we will respond in another language," Zolqadr said in comments carried by state media. 
 
Trump spoke after ​Khamenei's weekend funeral where, rather than looking weakened by the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on February ‌28, Iranians appeared to be defiant, united and determined to shape what ‌comes next.
 
The 60-day ceasefire was intended by Washington to revive diplomacy on stopping Iran developing a nuclear arsenal. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:14 AM IST

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