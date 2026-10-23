Tibet earthquake kills 16: A look at major Himalayan quakes in recent years

An earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale struck Tibet on Thursday evening, killing at least 16 people, injuring 46 and collapsing hundreds of homes. According to an Associated Press report, search and rescue efforts continued after at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds collapsed. More than 1,600 people from the local county were deployed for rescue operations.

The earthquake is among the recent examples of powerful and destructive earthquakes in the Himalayan region. From Tibet and Nepal to northern India, several major earthquakes have caused widespread destruction and loss of life in recent years. Here is a look at some of the most notable earthquakes across the Himalayas.

Another major earthquake occurred in January 2025 near Tingri county in Tibet, close to Mount Everest. The earthquake killed at least 126 people and injured more than 180, while thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed. Rescue teams were deployed to search for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, as freezing temperatures and the region's rugged terrain complicated relief efforts. Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nepal and parts of India.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Nepal's Karnali province in November 2023, with its epicentre in Ramidanda in Jajarkot district, about 65 km northeast of Surkhet. The earthquake killed 154 people and injured more than 900. Jajarkot and neighbouring Rukum West were the worst-affected districts, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed, leaving residents exposed to freezing temperatures. The earthquake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.8 tremor, which caused further damage to already weakened buildings. The United Nations said about 62,000 households were affected, with more than 26,000 homes completely destroyed.

While several other major and minor earthquakes have occurred across the Himalayan region in the years before and after these disasters, one of the most noteworthy was the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

April 2015: Nepal

One of the most notable earthquakes in the region struck central Nepal in April 2015. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake had its epicentre about 80 km northwest of Kathmandu. The earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people and injured more than 21,000, making it one of the deadliest disasters in Nepal's recent history. It destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes, toppled historic buildings and triggered landslides and an avalanche on Mount Everest.

Other notable earthquakes across the Himalayan region

Several other major and minor earthquakes have occurred across the Himalayan region in recent years, highlighting its vulnerability to seismic activity.

In India, the most recent recorded earthquake was of magnitude 4.9 in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on October 6. Earlier, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Ladakh on August 13, 2026, while Chamba in Himachal Pradesh recorded a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on June 5. Bhutan experienced a magnitude 5.8 earthquake on June 7. Meanwhile, Pakistan was jolted by four earthquakes in June this year, including the strongest tremor of magnitude 5.5. Other notable seismic activity included a magnitude 5.0 earthquake in Leh, Ladakh, on March 27. Nepal also recorded a magnitude 5.3 earthquake in Mustang on September 8.