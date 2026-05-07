Ties with US stable despite disruptions, says China ahead of Trump visit

China's top diplomat said Thursday that ties with the US have been stable despite "many twists and disruptions," and called on both countries to find a way to contribute to global peace, a week before President Donald Trump is expected to visit.

During a meeting with members of a US bipartisan congressional delegation, led by Sen. Steve Daines, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi credited Presidents Xi Jinping and Trump for "helping steer the direction of bilateral relations at critical moments." "Over the past year, China-US relations have gone through many twists and disruptions, but we have still managed to maintain overall stability," Wang said.

Daines, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a strong supporter of Trump, agreed and said that both countries should look for stability. "I strongly believe that we want to de-escalate, not decouple. We want stability, we want mutual respect," he said. Daines added that after the leaders meet next week, "perhaps we could see some more Boeing airplanes purchased, which I know would be something we would like to see." The senator also recognised China's efforts to help reduce tensions in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He said that Wang's meeting on Wednesday with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was proof of China's engagement.