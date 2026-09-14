Too early to endorse JD Vance for 2028 presidential race, says Trump

US President Donald Trump adopted a guarded approach when pressed on whether he would endorse Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 presidential run, asserting that it was "too early".

The exchange took place as the US president spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Shannon, Ireland.

When asked whether he was ready to throw his weight behind JD Vance for 2028, Trump stated, "Well, it's too early. I mean, it's too early. I think he's terrific. We've got so many terrific people. We have, as they call it, a very deep bench."

Prompted further on who might prove most competitive against Vance, Trump replied, "You know, I just think they're all very good, and JD's fantastic, and he did a very good job."

Back in August, a report by The Washington Post revealed that during a private meeting with donors at the Oval Office, Trump weighed in more directly on his vice president's potential candidacy, telling attendees, "At the end of the day, we need to elect JD." Citing sources familiar with the exchange, the report highlighted that while those private remarks signalled an openness to eventually backing Vance, advisers cautioned at the time that the president had yet to firmly settle on a successor as he continued weighing Vance against Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Internal discussions from that period showed Trump frequently peppering aides with questions comparing the two, even informally polling staff during a Marine One transit.