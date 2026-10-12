Top oil executives dropped from WPC Energy Congress amid Houthi attacks

Several top energy executives were dropped from the schedule of the World Petroleum Council (WPC) Energy Congress in Riyadh, as Saudi authorities pressed ahead with the event despite deadly attacks on the capital claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

The chief executives of ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron and BP had all been expected at the event, which began on Sunday, but were no longer on the agenda that conference organisers released early on Monday.

“To everyone who travelled to Riyadh, thank you,” said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who opened Monday’s session of the gathering for energy policy and industry.

“You know this country is safe and that we hold your protection at whole heart…Our gathering here does not mean the risk is gone.” Prince Abdulaziz said the events of recent weeks were serious and that the kingdom’s response must be “equally serious”.

The WPC Energy Congress was originally scheduled for April 2026 but was postponed after the United States (US) and Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Saudi Arabia is looking at ways to expand its oil pipeline capacity to destinations outside the Persian Gulf to 10 million barrels a day within two to three years, said Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. The plans include improvements to pumping stations on the East-West pipeline — the key conduit for exports since the start of the US-Iran war — and repurposing a gas pipeline to transport crude, Prince Abdulaziz said. Meanwhile, air strikes targeted two districts in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported on Monday, blaming Saudi Arabia for the strikes that occurred around midnight. A spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi-run health ministry said on Monday the air strikes killed one person and wounded 12 others.