Toshifumi Suzuki, father of Japan's convenience stores, dies at 93

Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of Seven-Eleven Japan and widely regarded as the father of Japan's convenience store industry, died of heart failure on May 18, Seven & i Holdings said on Monday. He was 93.

Born in Nagano in 1932, Suzuki joined retailer Ito-Yokado in 1963 after working at a book wholesaler. Defying scepticism at the time, Suzuki partnered with Southland Corp, the US operator of 7-Eleven, to launch Seven-Eleven Japan in 1973, opening the first store in Tokyo the following year.

He pioneered the use of data to tailor inventory and built a business model centred on ready-to-eat meals and rapid inventory turnover, helping transform convenience stores into a cornerstone of Japan's retail landscape.