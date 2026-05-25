Home / World News / Toshifumi Suzuki, father of Japan's convenience stores, dies at 93

Toshifumi Suzuki, father of Japan's convenience stores, dies at 93

Toshifumi Suzuki pioneered the use of data to tailor inventory and built a business model centred on ready-to-eat meals and rapid inventory turnover

Toshifumi Suzuki
Toshifumi Suzuki, chairman and CEO of Seven And I Holdings Co Ltd | Image: Reuters
Reuters Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
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Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of Seven-Eleven Japan and widely regarded as the father of Japan's convenience store industry, died of heart failure on May 18, Seven & i Holdings said on Monday. He was 93.
 
Born in Nagano in 1932, Suzuki joined retailer Ito-Yokado in 1963 after working at a book wholesaler. Defying scepticism at the time, Suzuki partnered with Southland Corp, the US operator of 7-Eleven, to launch Seven-Eleven Japan in 1973, opening the first store in Tokyo the following year.
 
He pioneered the use of data to tailor inventory and built a business model centred on ready-to-eat meals and rapid inventory turnover, helping transform convenience stores into a cornerstone of Japan's retail landscape.
 
Suzuki also led the successful restructuring and rescue of Southland in the early 1990s after the 7-Eleven parent filed for bankruptcy due to massive debt from a leveraged buyout.
 
Suzuki went on to establish Seven & i Holdings in 2005 and oversaw its expansion into a retail conglomerate. The avid book reader stepped down as chairman in 2016 after a management dispute but remained an influential figure in Japan's retail industry. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 
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Topics :JapanInternational News

First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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