Traders likely sold Nayara-made gasoline to Russia amid fuel shortages

Traders have sold gasoline produced by Indian refiner Nayara Energy to ​Russia, which is grappling with fuel shortages triggered ​by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, two sources ‌with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russia had begun seaborne imports of gasoline from India, without naming the supplier.

Nayara did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment. Russian oil major Rosneft has a 49% stake in Nayara.

At a Thursday media briefing, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Indian companies were not selling fuel ‌to Russia but it was "possible" that Russia purchased Indian-origin fuel from traders.