Trading revenue, investment banking lift Wall Street bank earnings

Wall Street bank earnings powered ahead in the second quarter with a strong lift from fees for advising on mergers and acquisitions and surging trading revenue, but the lenders warned about risks to the economy and markets.

The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) has helped. Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, played big roles in the nearly $86 billion SpaceX IPO. Banks on the SpaceX IPO raked in around $500 million in fees.

Investment banking has been a strong area of revenue growth, with mega equity offerings and multibillion-dollar transactions signaling the most bullish dealmaking environment in years. Trading continues to be strong with higher-than-usual volatility due to geopolitical conflict and uncertainty surrounding AI disruption.

“We’ve had really terrific global markets performance and investment banking performances,” said Bank of America Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alastair Borthwick on the bank’s media call. “Business continues to feel good.” Bank of America beat estimates for second-quarter profit, benefiting from record trading activity and a surge in dealmaking, one of five banks reporting on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase reported a similar theme. What’s going on in equities is a booming environment with a ton of activity, big IPOs, the AI theme, a very active environment, said JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum on the bank’s media call. JPMorgan remained the global leader in investment banking revenue, while Goldman Sachs was the global leader in advising on M&A.

“We thought the Q2 earnings were going to be very good, but they turned out to be extraordinary,” said Macrae Sykes, portfolio manager at GABF ETF, Gabelli Funds. “We continue to believe the environment for the major banks is very constructive due to business activity, market engagement and demand for capital with average loans up around 10 per cent. “How fragile/dangerous/overheated/exuberant is the current moment?” asked JPMorgan’s Barnum, pointing to nominal leverage numbers and valuations being “quite high.” “It would be naive not to be worried but it’s easy to be worried and the market keeps going up,” he said.