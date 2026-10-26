Home / World News / Trump adds Norway to vulgar list of countries over Nobel Peace Prize snub

Trump adds Norway to vulgar list of countries over Nobel Peace Prize snub

Trump ​made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, ​Michigan, ahead of next week's midterm elections

Donald Trump,Trump
Trump ‌earlier this month called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an "indelible stain" on Norway (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Michigan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 8:42 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his invective against Norway, calling it a "shit house country" and saying Norwegian immigrants are not welcome in the United States because the Nobel committee, based in the capital ‌Oslo, has not awarded ​him a Peace Prize.
 
Trump ​made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, ​Michigan, ahead of next week's midterm elections.
 
 Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway "because I ​didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody ‌from Norway."
 
There was no indication that the Trump ​administration was adopting new official policy on Norwegian immigrants.
 
"Norway has become a shit house country, actually," Trump said, using a term that he ‌has previously applied ​to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and ‌Yemen.
 
Norway is among the highest-income countries as measured by ‌GDP per capita, according to International Monetary Fund data. Norway's sovereign ​wealth fund posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of ​2026.
 
Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a representative for the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not ‌immediately return requests for comment outside regular office hours.
 
Trump ‌earlier this month called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an "indelible stain" on Norway.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpNorwaynobel peace prize

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

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