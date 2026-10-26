US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his invective against Norway, calling it a "shit house country" and saying Norwegian immigrants are not welcome in the United States because the Nobel committee, based in the capital ‌Oslo, has not awarded ​him a Peace Prize.

Trump ​made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, ​Michigan, ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway "because I ​didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody ‌from Norway."

There was no indication that the Trump ​administration was adopting new official policy on Norwegian immigrants.