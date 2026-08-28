Trump admin in talks with Venezuela to take major stake in oil fields

By Fabiola Zerpa and Mie Dahl

The US is in talks with Venezuela to take a large stake in its oil fields, a dramatic move that would extend the Trump administration’s influence on the post-Maduro government and the nation’s vast energy reserves.

Negotiators from both countries are discussing the plan, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Some of them said a possible arrangement that has been discussed is a 100-year-lease on several oilfields.

The talks are ongoing, and the terms of any deal could still change, the people added.

The White House declined to comment. An official for Venezuela’s Information Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Axios reported earlier that the Trump administration was in talks with Venezuela’s interim government about taking a stake in the country’s oil resources.

While such a deal would mark an almost unprecedented intervention by the US in another country’s economy, it’s also in keeping with President Donald Trump’s so-called Donroe Doctrine of extending American influence in the western hemisphere. He has described Venezuela as the 51st state and said the US controls its crude. The move also aligns with the increasingly interventionist approach to business under Trump, whose administration has taken stakes in companies ranging from Intel Corp. to rare-earths producer MP Materials Corp. and Lithium Americas Corp. Trump has also pursued natural resources overseas. Last year his administration established a joint investment fund with Ukraine backed by revenues from the country’s minerals, oil and natural gas projects.

The Venezuela talks follow the January seizure of strongman Nicolás Maduro by US forces and the installation of more amenable leadership in Caracas. Obtaining large Venezuelan reserves would boost US oil supplies at a time of intense market volatility caused by the war in Iran and Tehran’s move to strangle commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Since Maduro’s capture, Washington has controlled Venezuelan oil sales while easing sanctions to allow US companies and oilfield contractors to do business in the country. The US has yet to disclose how much revenue it has generated from Venezuelan crude sales thus far. Venezuelan oil production has already increased by nearly 300,000 barrels a day since Maruro’s ouster, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More production could be unleashed after foreign producers finalize new contracts with the Delcy Rodriguez administration. Oilfield giant SLB and independent producer Hunt Oil Co. signed contracts with the Venezuelan government this month.