Trump admin moves to widen fertility benefit access under new rule

By María Paula Mijares Torres

The Trump administration proposed a rule to expand employers’ ability to offer fertility benefits, as part of its effort to expand access to fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization.

The Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury announced the proposed rule Sunday that would establish a new category of limited excepted benefits — the same category as dental and vision benefit coverage — to cover fertility.

Similar to dental and vision coverage, the proposed rule could exempt employer-sponsored fertility benefits from Affordable Care Act requirements and certain other federal healthcare coverage laws, according to the Department of Labor.