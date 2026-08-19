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Home / World News / Trump admin sanctions International Criminal Court president, prosecutor

Trump admin sanctions International Criminal Court president, prosecutor

The State Department said it had hit ICC president Tomoko Akane and ICC senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye with sanctions that freeze any assets they have in US jurisdictions

Donald Trump,Trump
The move is the latest by the Trump admin against the ICC, which it says has exceeded its mandate by investigating or trying soldiers, commanders and political officials from countries, such as Israel and US, that are not members of the court (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 7:42 AM IST
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The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the president of the International Criminal Court and one of its top prosecutors as it continues a campaign to dismantle the tribunal, which it accuses of trying to unfairly prosecute US and Israeli soldiers for alleged crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Gaza.

The State Department said Tuesday it had hit ICC president Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national, and ICC senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, who is from Senegal, with sanctions that freeze any assets they have in US jurisdictions or come into contact with the US financial system.

"The Trump Administration has been clear: the International Criminal Court is a corrupt and fatally politicized supranational court that has maliciously abused its authority and exceeded its mandate," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "We will not tolerate its assault on state sovereignty."  The move is the latest by the Trump administration against the ICC, which it says has exceeded its mandate by investigating or trying soldiers, commanders and political officials from countries, such as Israel and the United States, that are not members of the court.

The ICC was quick to respond, as it has done when faced with previous Trump administration actions, saying that the sanctions "undermine the rule of law."  "When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Trump administrationUS governmentICC

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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