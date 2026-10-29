The United States (US) has told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible military campaign against Iran after the November midterm elections, as US President The United States (US) has told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible military campaign against Iran after the November midterm elections, as US President Donald Trump considers fresh strikes on Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The US and Israeli militaries are preparing for the possibility of renewed combat, while regional mediators continue efforts to revive negotiations with Tehran.

US steps up military preparations

The US military has moved troops away from vulnerable West Asia bases while replenishing its munitions supplies.

The US is also sending an additional Patriot air defence system from Texas to Israel to strengthen its missile defences. Meanwhile, bomber aircraft and fighter jets are preparing for possible strikes, some officials said.

ALSO READ: Israel election 2026: Arab parties could emerge as kingmakers amid deadlock An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are also expected to join the roughly 20 warships operating in West Asia next month, although some vessels could rotate out. The military movements are intended to give Trump options if he decides to resume strikes, people familiar with the planning told The Wall Street Journal. Israel has also prepared plans and targets for another attack, the Wall Street Journal reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to push for renewed strikes to weaken Iran and topple its government.

Diplomacy remains an option A fresh military campaign remains one of two possible paths for the US, with a negotiated agreement being the alternative. Trump said at a rally last week that the US could launch another operation, referring to the US and Israeli bombing campaign earlier this year, or Iran could agree to a deal. The White House declined to comment on sensitive military plans but said Trump was keeping all options open to ensure Iran could never obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump has said he will not attack Iran before the midterm elections. US Vice President JD Vance has contacted the Iranian security chief to revive peace talks, according to The Wall Street Journal. Regional mediators are also working to restart negotiations, but diplomatic efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough. The US wants talks to address Iran’s nuclear programme, while Tehran has set conditions for resuming negotiations.

The status of Iran’s nuclear programme remains a key issue in the dispute with the US. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told the United Nations Security Council that the agency had not identified any activity to repair or reconstruct Iran’s nuclear facilities damaged in previous attacks. However, inspectors have been unable to access the sites, leaving the agency unable to verify the status of nuclear material held there. Economic pressure on Iran A return to airstrikes would mark a shift from the Trump administration's economic pressure campaign against Tehran. Tighter sanctions and a US naval blockade have cut off Iran's oil sales for months, disrupted much of its air connectivity and reduced overland trade, putting further pressure on its struggling economy.