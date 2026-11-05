Trump admits Iran war led to poll loss, but says would 'do it again'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was "largely true" that the war in Iran cost the Republicans heavy losses in the midterm election, but struck a defiant note, saying he would do it again as it was the "only answer" in the "long term".

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term," Trump told reporters when asked about Vice President J D Vance's remarks that the Iran war led to Republican losses in the election.

"But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.

The president insisted that the US would have done nothing different as far as the war was concerned. "But I can tell you that as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different. We've totally broken their military. The navy's gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone," Trump said. "The Iran thing, we had to do, and we continue to do it. We have tremendous oil flowing out of the Hormuz Strait now. At the beginning, there was none. And, probably that's the primary reason the price, not the war, the price (of oil)," Trump said.