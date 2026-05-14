Trump-Xi summit: Why Taiwan remains important to US-China relations

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held high-stakes talks in Beijing on Thursday, with discussions spanning trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and the ongoing Iran conflict, as both sides attempted to steady relations strained by years of rivalry and economic tensions.

At the opening of the summit, Xi warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push ties between the United States and China into a “dangerous place”, underlining how central the island remains to Beijing’s foreign policy and national identity.

The summit, Trump’s first visit to China since returning to office, comes at a time when both countries are under pressure to avoid further economic and geopolitical escalation. The US is seeking Chinese cooperation on trade, rare earth supplies and the Iran crisis, while Beijing wants relief from technology restrictions and a softer American approach on Taiwan.

Why Taiwan matters to China China claims the democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory under the “One China” principle and regularly emphasises its importance in its relations with Washington. Beijing maintains that Taiwan must eventually be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary, and sees any international recognition of Taiwan as a direct challenge to its sovereignty. The dispute dates back to the Chinese civil war in 1949, when the defeated Nationalist government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party took control of mainland China. Taiwan has since evolved into a democratic and economically advanced society with its own government, military and political system.

While holding talks with Trump on Thursday, Xi Jinping maintained that safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait was the biggest common denominator between the two countries. He noted that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations, saying that if handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. He warned that the two countries will have “clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” emphasising that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, state news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying. In his opening remarks during the talks, Xi expressed hope that the US and China could avoid conflict and asked if “the two countries can transcend the ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new model for relations between major powers,” according to AP. The term is referred to in foreign policy studies as the idea that when a rising power confronts an established power, the result is often war.