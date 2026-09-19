Trump announces US 'AI Force', plans to appoint AI czar for regulation

US President Donald Trump wrote in a social media ??post on Saturday that he is creating an "AI Force" to oversee regulation of AI and will appoint an AI "czar" in the near future.
"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump earlier this week posted that a "sick conspiracy" has been created against AI and data centers. He brushed aside calls for new federal AI rules, saying the United States needs only a strong president to regulate ??the technology.
US officials have said they will raise the topic of AI in talks with China as the US president prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.
Washington and Beijing view advances in AI as critical to their economic and military competitiveness, but they remain at odds over access to advanced chips, allegations of technology copying and regulation of the AI industry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)