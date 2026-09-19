Trump announces US 'AI Force', plans to appoint AI czar for regulation

US President Donald Trump wrote in a social media ??post on Saturday that he is creating an "AI Force" to oversee regulation of AI and will appoint an AI "czar" in the ‌near future.

"We will not ​in any way hinder ​or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump ​wrote on Truth Social. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can ​do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal ‌and Civil Justice System."

The White House did not immediately respond ​to a request for comment.