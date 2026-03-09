Trump calls on Australia to give asylum to Iranian women's soccer team

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Australia was "making a terrible humanitarian mistake" by allowing Iran's national women's soccer team to be sent back home and called on Australia's prime minister to give asylum to team members.

The Iranians' campaign in the Australian-hosted Asian Cup tournament started just as the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The team was eliminated on Sunday after losing 2-0 to the Philippines.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed," Trump posted on Truth Social. "The US will take them if you won't." Global players' union FIFPRO said earlier on Monday there were serious concerns for the welfare of the team, as they prepared to return home after being labelled "wartime traitors" for refusing to sing their national anthem before a game.