Home / World News / Trump-backed Indian-American Saritha Komatireddy concedes New York AG race

Trump-backed Indian-American Saritha Komatireddy concedes New York AG race

Komatireddy, Republican, was in the race for New York Attorney General against Democrat incumbent Letitia James

Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy
Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy | Image: X@sarithaforny
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
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Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy, who had President Donald Trump's endorsement, conceded defeat in the mid-term elections, saying public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain.

Komatireddy, Republican, was in the race for New York Attorney General against Democrat incumbent Letitia James.

"I am deeply grateful to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, and everyday New Yorkers who believed in our campaign and our vision for a safer and stronger New York. I'm proud of the campaign we ran," Komatireddy said in a post on X.

Komatireddy said her campaign showed that politics does not have to be about division and hate which brought people together.

"Ultimately, that's what public office is about public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain. Whatever I do moving forward will be about exactly that serving others and making New York safer," she said.

Komatireddy, who has been endorsed by Trump, made a mark in the pre-election debate with James.

She was among the several Indian-American candidates in the race for public office in the US midterm elections that concluded Tuesday.

The elections delivered a significant rebuke to Trump and the Republicans as the Democrats gained control of the House and Senate, flipping seats and traditional party strongholds in a massive blue wave across America.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US midtermsUS midterm electionsNew York

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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