Trump-backed Indian-American Saritha Komatireddy concedes New York AG race

Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy, who had President Donald Trump's endorsement, conceded defeat in the mid-term elections, saying public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain.

Komatireddy, Republican, was in the race for New York Attorney General against Democrat incumbent Letitia James.

"I am deeply grateful to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, and everyday New Yorkers who believed in our campaign and our vision for a safer and stronger New York. I'm proud of the campaign we ran," Komatireddy said in a post on X.

Komatireddy said her campaign showed that politics does not have to be about division and hate which brought people together.