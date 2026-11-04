Trump-backed Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor's race

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, who was backed by US President Donald Trump, lost Ohio's gubernatorial race to Democrat Amy Acton.

Ramaswamy, 41, lost to 60-year-old Acton, who became the first woman to be elected governor of the state.

Acton bagged over 51 per cent of the votes while Ramaswamy won over 45 per cent.

In concession remarks in Ohio after losing the governor's race, Ramaswamy said: "It was a tough race. It was bitter at times in both directions... All of us in this room should be rooting for the success of her administration," C-SPAN quoted him as saying.

The billionaire also thanked his parents, his wife and her parents for their support.

Ramaswamy lost despite having top strategists from his and Vice President JD Vance's political teams advising him, NBC News reported. Ramaswamy, who made an unsuccessful bid against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, pumped more than $36 million in loans from his personal fortune into the race, The Washington Post reported. He also received millions of dollars in donations from fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Jeffrey Yass, NBC News reported. Days ahead of the election, Ramaswamy drew criticism for the decision to air an ad in which Acton's mother, Donna Arthur, called her daughter a liar and urged Ohioans not to vote for her, the report said.