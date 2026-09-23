Home / World News / Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor amid West Asia war

Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor amid West Asia war

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), unveiled in 2023, comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe

Donald Trump,Trump
Trump said attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries had highlighted the need to shift the region's energy infrastructure (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 7:59 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said his administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, saying there is a need shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints amid multiple strikes on West Asian countries during the war.

Addressing a meeting with GCC and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump said attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries had highlighted the need to shift the region's energy infrastructure.

"...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places in the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else," Trump said.

He said the region was close to overcoming longstanding challenges.

"Together, we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades..." he said.

Trump also described the leaders attending the meeting as some of the United States' closest allies and partners and said their efforts were aimed at making the Middle East safer and more prosperous.

"It's an honor to be here with some of America's greatest and closest friends, allies, and partners to continue our effort toward a safer and more prosperous Middle East," he said.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), unveiled in 2023, comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. It will include a railway and ship-rail transit network, as well as road transport routes.

Further, echoing his earlier remarks at the UN General Assembly, the US President once again warned Iran of annihilation.

"We've isolated Iran financially and hopefully they'll do the right thing fast… There will be a time when it's too late, and we won't have the chance of letting them survive as a nation. I would like to see that, and I can tell you that people around this table would like to see it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DeepSeek, OpenAI and Anthropic to brief UN Security Council on AI this week

The AI party house where Silicon Valley networking has a dark side

Security Council must reflect reality of today's world: UN chief Guterres

Iran and US hint at reviving negotiations to end ongoing conflict

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West pipeline, may resume Yanbu oil exports

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationeconomic corridorsIndia

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

Next Story