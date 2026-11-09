Trump backs US energy permitting reform bill ahead of key Senate vote

By Ari Natter

A bipartisan plan to speed the federal approval process for major energy and infrastructure projects received the endorsement of President Donald Trump on the eve of a key Senate vote on the bill.

“This Landmark Permitting Reform Legislation will codify our America First Energy Agenda, and ensure that we can build Pipelines, Mines, and Power Plants faster than ever before, lowering Energy Costs for American Families, and creating High Paying American Jobs,” Trump said in a social media post Sunday that urged senators to vote in favor the bill.

The Senate is slated Monday to take a procedural vote on the measure, seen as a once-in-a-generation chance to overhaul the byzantine system for approving projects needed to modernize power grids, build artificial-intelligence data centers and revitalize clean energy development.

The legislation is supported from groups including oil companies and renewable energy developers, but faces hurdles to passage in the two remaining months Congress is in session. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is opposing the bill in its current form, arguing it hasn’t received enough input from House Democrats. Other progressive Democrats say they should use their newfound control of Congress next year to negotiate for a better deal. Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, as well as Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Mike Lee of Utah, unveiled a new version of the bill Saturday, but several environmental groups said they still opposed it.