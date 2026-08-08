Trump calls court ruling on WH ballroom a 'national security threat'

US President Donald Trump described a federal appeals court ruling blocking the construction of a new White House ballroom as a "National Security Threat" and a "National disgrace", saying his administration would immediately challenge the decision before the US Supreme Court.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), Trump criticised the ruling delivered by a divided federal appeals court, which held that construction of the proposed ballroom requires congressional approval.

"Two Judges, one appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, the other by Sleepy Joe Biden, said in a ruling on the desperately needed SECURE Ballroom/Military Complex, including a major DronePort on the roof, that 'Each President is a temporary tenant...of the White House.' We are not tenants... we are PRESIDENTS, elected by the people of the United States of America, and have many rights, including the right to fix, renovate, secure, protect, and beautify the White House grounds," Trump wrote.

Describing the ruling as a threat to national security, he added, "This decision, made after much of the work has been done and paid for, is a National Security Threat at the highest level. It is also a National Disgrace." According to CNN, a divided US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 that the Trump administration could not proceed with the massive ballroom project without congressional approval. "Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help," the appeals court said, according to CNN.