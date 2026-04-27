Trump claims 'anti-Christian' bias behind White House dinner shooting

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described the suspect involved in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting as driven by "strongly anti-Christian" motives, citing early assessments and the individual's alleged manifesto.

"He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while, and he just, I don't know. He just, it was a religious thing. It was strongly anti, anti-Christian," Trump told Fox News, pointing to what he described as deep-seated hostility towards Christians.

The President further added, "The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that's one thing for sure... and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy."

The remarks come after a shooting incident disrupted the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC, attended by top political leaders, journalists and officials. Authorities confirmed that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, while a security officer sustained injuries during the response. Weijia Jiang, President of the White House Correspondents' Association, termed the incident a "harrowing moment" and praised the swift action by the United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies. "We express our deepest gratitude... Their actions protected thousands of guests," she said, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured officer.