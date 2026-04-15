Home / World News / China 'happy' with 'opening' of Hormuz, won't send arms to Iran: Trump

China 'happy' with 'opening' of Hormuz, won't send arms to Iran: Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran as reports circulate that Beijing has considered transferring arms.

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran as reports circulate that Beijing has considered transferring arms.

Trump wrote in a social media post that China is "very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz." He added: "They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran." He seemed to suggest the two are linked.

The president had told an interviewer on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had denied sending weapons to Iran.

China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied in recent days that the country is providing any form of military support to Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EU unveils age verification app as social media bans gain steam

Europe mulls fallback plan if US pulls back from Nato amid Trump's threats

IAEA chief calls for strict nuclear checks in any US-Iran deal to end war

Children killed in Lebanon as Israeli-Hezbollah strikes hit homes

Iran used Chinese spy satellite to target US bases during conflict

Topics :Donald TrumpUS ChinaUS Iran tensionsBS Reads

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story