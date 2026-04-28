Trump claims Iran has just 'informed the US it's in a State of Collapse'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran "has just" informed the US that it is in a "state of collapse".

"They want us to "Open the Hormuz Strait," as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation," Trump posted on social media.

He added that he believes they will be able to sort out reported divisions within the Islamic Republic government about negotiations with the US.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about who on the Iranian side delivered the message, who in the Republican administration received it and whether the communications were conducted directly with the US or through an intermediary.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration seemed unlikely to accept Iran's offer to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade on the country. Iran's proposal also would postpone discussions on its nuclear programme, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule that out. "We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point," Rubio said in a Fox News interview Monday. The White House said Trump's national security team discussed the offer, which was delivered by Pakistan, and Trump would address it later. The offer emerged Monday as Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Russia, long a key backer of Tehran.