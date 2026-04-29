Trump claims King Charles aligns with US against Iran's nuclear ambitions

US President Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic conversation on Tuesday by asserting that Britain's King Charles III is firmly aligned with Washington's stance against Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The President integrated the volatile subject of the West Asia into his formal remarks during a high-profile White House state dinner held in honour of the visiting monarch.

The gala took place on the second day of a four-day diplomatic tour, occurring amidst a period of strained relations. President Trump has frequently targeted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer with criticism, citing what he describes as a lack of help in prosecuting the Iran war.

During his address, the President shifted from ceremonial pleasantries to the geopolitical arena, referencing the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. This conflict has surfaced as a significant point of contention between the United States and the United Kingdom. "We're doing a little Middle East work right now," Trump noted, before adding, "and we're doing very well." The President further claimed that the US remains resolute in its mission to prevent Tehran from achieving atomic capabilities, suggesting the King shared this conviction. "We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we're never going to let that opponent ever -- Charles agrees with me even more than I do -- we're never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon," Trump told the gathered guests.

However, according to a report by CNN, these assertions have placed the British monarch in a significantly "awkward position." As a constitutional sovereign, the King is strictly required to maintain political neutrality, serving as a representative of the UK state rather than a spokesperson for government policy. The public disclosure of his purported stance on a sensitive foreign policy issue presents a notable diplomatic challenge. CNN further highlighted that because such discussions are typically held in confidence, Buckingham Palace is unlikely to confirm the King's private views. The revelation of what was seemingly a confidential exchange constitutes a breach of established protocol, as the longstanding convention dictates that one must "never share a conversation had with the monarch."